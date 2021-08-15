Cancel
Lumberton, NC

Coming soon: Lumberton events

Posted by 
Lumberton News Beat
Lumberton News Beat
 7 days ago

(LUMBERTON, NC) Live events are coming to Lumberton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lumberton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGaeZ_0bSNGY0R00

Memorial service

Lumberton, NC

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 809 E 5th St, Lumberton, NC

Find the obituary of Pamela Dailey (1962 - 2021) from West Palm Beach, FL. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Jazzy Open Mic Poetry Night

Lumberton, NC

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 West 4th Street, Lumberton, NC 28358

It's a poetry vibe night! ladies put on that dress that fit tight, men where what makes you feel right. and lets read what our hearts write!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUw1q_0bSNGY0R00

K9 Fundraiser

Lumberton, NC

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton, NC

K9 Fundraiser give back night. The Wing Company will Donate 10% of food sales on both these dates and times to our Non Profit. Donations graciously accepted at event checks must be written to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CEnX_0bSNGY0R00

Oasis 910 Official Back To School Party!

Lumberton, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 Nigel Rd, Lumberton, NC

910 Official Back to School Party! Biggest event in Robeson County! We are returning with a Pool Party and Night Party! About this Event We have to return with a fire event. Everyone has been...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45l9yF_0bSNGY0R00

Private event

Lumberton, NC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Private event at 28358, Lumberton, NC 28358, Lumberton, United States on Tue Aug 17 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton, NC
