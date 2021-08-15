Princeton calendar: Coming events

(PRINCETON, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Princeton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Princeton:

Bugs & Butterflies Walk with Morven's Horticulturist Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 55 Stockton St, Princeton, NJ 08540

Join Louise Senior for an evening walk among the bugs and butterflies at Morven to learn a bit more about their habitats and habits.

Celebrate Oktoberfest with Friends of Princeton Open Space Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540

Join Friends of Princeton Open Space for an Oktoberfest Celebration with live music, festive food + drink!

Heartsaver CPR AED First Aid Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 731 Alexander Rd, Suite 103, Princeton, NJ 08540

This Heartsaver CPR AED First Aid course will be held on August 21.

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4395 Rt. 27, Princeton, NJ 08540

LE/MIL ONLY - PRECISION RED DOT PISTOL - FRIDAY JUNE 17, 2022

Summer Nights Series: SOUL Movie Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 N. Harrison Street, Princeton, NJ 08540

Summer winds down with a free showing of SOUL, outdoors at the Princeton Shopping Center.