Pine Bluff, AR

Live events Pine Bluff — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Pine Bluff Dispatch
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Live events are lining up on the Pine Bluff calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pine Bluff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M20Zl_0bSNGUTX00

ALL SWAC RV ROUNDUP

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: #1Convention Center Drive, Pine Bluff, AR 71601

ALL SWAC RV ROUND-UP hosted by the "Rollin Lions RV Club" August 27-29 on the grounds of the Pine Bluff Convention Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xrO2_0bSNGUTX00

2021 Back-2-School BBQ

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for our annual Back-2-School BBQ and school supply give away. We are doing things different this year due to the continued concern with COVID. We will only be able to allow a certain...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e74vJ_0bSNGUTX00

Hunter Education Course

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

There is a 3 night course. Monday August 30th, 5:30 - 9:00 Tuesday August 31st, 5:30 - 9:00 Thursday September 2nd, 5:30 - 9:00 Recommended ages are 12 and older. To register for class please go...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIaX8_0bSNGUTX00

Macbeth

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 South Main Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71601

The Arts & Science Center is calling community performers for the classical "Macbeth" tragedy in August for its October 2021 production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgMwt_0bSNGUTX00

Auditions & Performances: 9 to 5 The Musical @ ASC

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 701 S Main St #4903, Pine Bluff, AR

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas presents 9 to 5 The Musical, based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the...

