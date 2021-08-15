Coming soon: Fort Walton Beach events
(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Fort Walton Beach is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Walton Beach:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 125 Lovejoy Road Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Join us for the 5th annual Oktoberfest at Props Craft Brewery featuring all things German beer, music & food!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 99 Eglin Blvd. NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 788 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
An enchanted evening for princesses ages 3-13 and their fathers
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: Fort Walton, FL ServSafe® Certification, Fort Walton, FL 32548
This is an In-Person ServSafe® Manager Exam Session that is held at the regularly scheduled ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 203 Brooks Street Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Come enjoy a 3 Course Dinner and 3 Complimentary Drinks at this breathtaking waterfront venue prepared by Chef B.K.
Comments / 0