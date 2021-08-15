Cancel
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Coming soon: Fort Walton Beach events

Fort Walton Beach Post
Fort Walton Beach Post
 7 days ago

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Fort Walton Beach is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Walton Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7jtH_0bSNGSi500

Octoberfest at Props Brewery

Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 125 Lovejoy Road Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Join us for the 5th annual Oktoberfest at Props Craft Brewery featuring all things German beer, music & food!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07iaie_0bSNGSi500

VIP Petcare at Pet Supermarket

Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 99 Eglin Blvd. NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfDcO_0bSNGSi500

Emerald Coast Father Daughter Princess Ball FWB

Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 788 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

An enchanted evening for princesses ages 3-13 and their fathers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIEHV_0bSNGSi500

Fort Walton, FL ServSafe® Manager Exam

Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Fort Walton, FL ServSafe® Certification, Fort Walton, FL 32548

This is an In-Person ServSafe® Manager Exam Session that is held at the regularly scheduled ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qovyk_0bSNGSi500

Chef B.K. Presents a KNIGHT of Fine Dining!

Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 203 Brooks Street Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Come enjoy a 3 Course Dinner and 3 Complimentary Drinks at this breathtaking waterfront venue prepared by Chef B.K.

