Enid, OK

Enid calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Enid Updates
 7 days ago

(ENID, OK) Live events are lining up on the Enid calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Enid area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqmGG_0bSNGRpM00

4RKids Pickup Door Sign Paint Party

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Paint and customize your own pickup truck door sign! Finished size approximately 18” wide x 14” high. Be sure to comment on how you want the tailgate and license plate customized. Tailgate would...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IH5EE_0bSNGRpM00

Greater Oklahoma Sportsman's & Outdoor Expo

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 111 W Purdue Ave, Enid, OK

The KNID Sportsman's and Outdoor Expo is two days filled with helpful vendor products and information as well as educational activities and friendly competitions. This quality sporting and outdoor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6b0V_0bSNGRpM00

Revival

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

REVIVAL WITH EVANGELIST ROBERT NEWTON OF POWERHOUSE MINISTRIES! August 28th 7pm August 29th 11am and 6pm and August 30th 7pm. You are not going to want to miss this. Make plans to attend and come...

Garfield County Fair

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 111 W Purdue Ave, Enid, OK

Address : Garfield County Fairgrounds Cherokee OK Phone : 580-237-0238 (Always call and confirm events.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPzQd_0bSNGRpM00

Open House: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM at 1902 Constitution Ave

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20211156 in Skyview Estates starts on Sun, Aug 8, 2021 from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM EDT.

