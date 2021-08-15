Cancel
Grand Island, NE

Events on the Grand Island calendar

Posted by 
Grand Island News Flash
Grand Island News Flash
 7 days ago

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Live events are lining up on the Grand Island calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Island area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2kGI_0bSNGQwd00

Building Assets in Youth/Contruyendo Elementos en la Juventud

Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 3204 College St, Grand Island, NE

Building Assets in Youth We invite you to join us for a fun and informative lunch-n-learn about the 40 Developmental Assets on Tuesday, August 24 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm to be held at the Council...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmEy9_0bSNGQwd00

Girls Night Out '90's Prom

Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 211 E Fonner Park Rd, Grand Island, NE

Girls Night Out '90's Prom is on Facebook. To connect with Girls Night Out '90's Prom, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17u1aX_0bSNGQwd00

Back to School in Railroad Town & Railyard Weekend

Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3133 US-34, Grand Island, NE

Railroad Town is bustling with activity as students prepare to go back to school, featuring activities that students in the 1890s would have studied. Kids can brush up on their knowledge in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAKnC_0bSNGQwd00

State Fair Marathon

Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 E Stolley Park Rd, Grand Island, NE

This application is a product of the Digital Experience Group at Nebraska . DXG is a partnership of University Communication and Information Technology Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248fAF_0bSNGQwd00

Sound Garden - Acoustic Meditation Event

Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 311 W 3rd St, Grand Island, NE

USE TICKET LINK TO REGISTER & RESERVE YOUR SPACE TEXT 308-379-3744 FOR INFORMATION This event is limited to 12 people. Doors close promptly at 2:00 pm. Please arrive a few minutes early. $15 to...

Comments / 0

Grand Island News Flash

Grand Island News Flash

Grand Island, NE
ABOUT

With Grand Island News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Comments / 0

