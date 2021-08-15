Live events on the horizon in Coeur D'Alene

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Coeur D'Alene calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coeur D'Alene:

Orientation Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 3931 N Schreiber Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Orientation Hosted By Jennifer Keefe. Event starts at Tue Aug 17 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Coeur d Alene., OrientationAbout this EventRequired for new agents

Courtney Riddle Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 4176 E Potlatch Hill Rd, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Please help us welcome Courtney Riddle to Stella's on the Hill with her first performance at our venue. You may also like the following events from Stellas on the Hill

Nightshift Rocks the Moose! Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Nightshift Rocks the Moose! is on Facebook. To connect with Nightshift Rocks the Moose!, join Facebook today.

Gem State Stampede Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 4056 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene's PRCA Rodeo takes place during the North Idaho State Fair in the Findlay Arena. Don't miss the action of the top athletes and animals in rodeo! Thursday (Aug 26) - Xtreme Bulls...

BBQ and Bands - Caprese Steak with music by The Buckley Storms — The Culinary Stone Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 2129 Main St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

$15 per person. This includes BBQ entrée, sides and drink of your choice including beer and wine. This weeks BBQ - Caprese Steak Music for the evening - The Buckley Storms It is 1st come, 1st...