Findlay events coming soon

(FINDLAY, OH) Live events are coming to Findlay.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Findlay:

First Day of School – Preschool Students Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1700 E Sandusky St, Findlay, OH

The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, locally known as Blanchard Valley Center, is the first point of contact for providing cradle-to-grave supports to people with developmental...

An Evening with Hal Mann Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7868 County Road 140, Findlay, OH 45840

Using natives in your vegetable garden to increase yields and the health of your harvest.

Worship Service — Parkview Christian Church Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 15035 OH-12, Findlay, OH

Parkview Christian Church - Findlay, Ohio - P: (419)423-2161 - E: office@parkviewfindlay.org

CCW Course August 29th Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1905 Tiffin Ave #6752, Findlay, OH

$100 Basic ccw course that is great for beginners. 6 hours of class time and 2 hours of range time. What to bring- 100 rounds of ammo( can purchase at class) snack and drinks( lunch provided ...

Amvets Bingo Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 423 W Trenton Ave, Findlay, OH

Open to the Public- Come join us for bingo fun on the 1st and 3rd Sunday! Doors open at 3:30 pm; early bird play starts at 4:30 pm; regular games start at 5:00 pm; also available are instant...