Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Findlay, OH

Findlay events coming soon

Posted by 
Findlay Times
Findlay Times
 7 days ago

(FINDLAY, OH) Live events are coming to Findlay.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Findlay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14euke_0bSNGOQP00

First Day of School – Preschool Students

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1700 E Sandusky St, Findlay, OH

The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, locally known as Blanchard Valley Center, is the first point of contact for providing cradle-to-grave supports to people with developmental...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqLdD_0bSNGOQP00

An Evening with Hal Mann

Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7868 County Road 140, Findlay, OH 45840

Using natives in your vegetable garden to increase yields and the health of your harvest.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hl7r9_0bSNGOQP00

Worship Service — Parkview Christian Church

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 15035 OH-12, Findlay, OH

Parkview Christian Church - Findlay, Ohio - P: (419)423-2161 - E: office@parkviewfindlay.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLW56_0bSNGOQP00

CCW Course August 29th

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1905 Tiffin Ave #6752, Findlay, OH

$100 Basic ccw course that is great for beginners. 6 hours of class time and 2 hours of range time. What to bring- 100 rounds of ammo( can purchase at class) snack and drinks( lunch provided ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Hz3q_0bSNGOQP00

Amvets Bingo

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 423 W Trenton Ave, Findlay, OH

Open to the Public- Come join us for bingo fun on the 1st and 3rd Sunday! Doors open at 3:30 pm; early bird play starts at 4:30 pm; regular games start at 5:00 pm; also available are instant...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Findlay Times

Findlay Times

Findlay, OH
94
Followers
177
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Findlay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Hancock County, OH
Hancock County, OH
Government
Findlay, OH
Government
City
Findlay, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blanchard Valley Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy