Findlay events coming soon
(FINDLAY, OH) Live events are coming to Findlay.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Findlay:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1700 E Sandusky St, Findlay, OH
The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, locally known as Blanchard Valley Center, is the first point of contact for providing cradle-to-grave supports to people with developmental...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 7868 County Road 140, Findlay, OH 45840
Using natives in your vegetable garden to increase yields and the health of your harvest.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM
Address: 15035 OH-12, Findlay, OH
Parkview Christian Church - Findlay, Ohio - P: (419)423-2161 - E: office@parkviewfindlay.org
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1905 Tiffin Ave #6752, Findlay, OH
$100 Basic ccw course that is great for beginners. 6 hours of class time and 2 hours of range time. What to bring- 100 rounds of ammo( can purchase at class) snack and drinks( lunch provided ...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 423 W Trenton Ave, Findlay, OH
Open to the Public- Come join us for bingo fun on the 1st and 3rd Sunday! Doors open at 3:30 pm; early bird play starts at 4:30 pm; regular games start at 5:00 pm; also available are instant...
