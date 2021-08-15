Helena events coming up

(HELENA, MT) Live events are coming to Helena.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Helena:

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Helena Farmers Market Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Fuller Ave, Helena, MT

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9 AM to 1 PM Location: Fuller AvenueJuly 13 - September 21, 2021Tuesdays, 4 PM to 7 PM

Summer Shuttle Fest Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

The best no-fee shuttle on Earth for hikers, mountain bikers, and trail runners offers extended shuttle service all weekend + the Montana Brewers Summer Rendezvous is on Saturday, August 14th...

Helena Ales For Trails 2021 Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 South Last Chance Gulch Street, Helena, MT 59601

Helena Ales For Trails is an annual beer festival located in downtown Helena. This event serves as a fundraiser for local trails.

Montana CBT Conference Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2301 Colonial Drive, Helena, MT 59601

Live! In-person! Join with mental health colleagues to refresh and advance your skills in Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy. Earn 12.5 CE hours.