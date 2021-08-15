Eagle Pass events coming up

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Eagle Pass is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eagle Pass:

Maverick County Lincoln Reagan Dinner Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Maverick County we are excited to announce that on August 31th, 2021 Governor Greg Abbott will be in Eagle Pass at the ICT center! We have been working directly with him and his team to set this...

Will & The Bailouts 1 Year Blow out!! Carrizo Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:55 PM

Join us at The Pan American Event Center in Carrizo Springs, TX for a LIVE performance by Will & The Bailouts and Garrett Talamantes of the G1 Rodeo Show. Doors open at 6:00PM Music starts at 7:00...

Law enforcement Corn Hole Tournament Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Eagle Pass - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

EaglePass TX Meet & Greet w/Popeye Carlos Carrasco from BloodinBloodOut Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1901 E Garrison St, Eagle Pass, TX

Eagle Pass TX join us Sun Aug 15th @ Heros to the Rescue (1901 Garrison St) 2pm-4pm for a meet & greet w/Popeye Carlos Carrasco from the iconic movie BloodinBloodOut, Speed & many more. $20...