Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle Pass, TX

Eagle Pass events coming up

Posted by 
Eagle Pass News Flash
Eagle Pass News Flash
 7 days ago

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Eagle Pass is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eagle Pass:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6ty3_0bSNGLmE00

Maverick County Lincoln Reagan Dinner

Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Maverick County we are excited to announce that on August 31th, 2021 Governor Greg Abbott will be in Eagle Pass at the ICT center! We have been working directly with him and his team to set this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkWCc_0bSNGLmE00

Will & The Bailouts 1 Year Blow out!!

Carrizo Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:55 PM

Join us at The Pan American Event Center in Carrizo Springs, TX for a LIVE performance by Will & The Bailouts and Garrett Talamantes of the G1 Rodeo Show. Doors open at 6:00PM Music starts at 7:00...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTYQi_0bSNGLmE00

Law enforcement Corn Hole Tournament

Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Eagle Pass - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPmME_0bSNGLmE00

EaglePass TX Meet & Greet w/Popeye Carlos Carrasco from BloodinBloodOut

Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1901 E Garrison St, Eagle Pass, TX

Eagle Pass TX join us Sun Aug 15th @ Heros to the Rescue (1901 Garrison St) 2pm-4pm for a meet & greet w/Popeye Carlos Carrasco from the iconic movie BloodinBloodOut, Speed & many more. $20...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eagle Pass News Flash

Eagle Pass News Flash

Eagle Pass, TX
54
Followers
156
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eagle Pass News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrizo Springs, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Will The Bailouts#Tx Eagle Pass Tx#Sun Aug 15th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy