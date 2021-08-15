Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, SC

Greenwood events coming up

Posted by 
Greenwood Post
Greenwood Post
 7 days ago

(GREENWOOD, SC) Greenwood is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vikoy_0bSNGKtV00

Art Class | Wheel-Throwing (Beginner)

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Description: This class is designed for adults at a beginner/intermediate level. Participants will complete at least 3 major projects. The instructor will teach wheel-throwing techniques that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qM7Ws_0bSNGKtV00

Rock N Roll Cruisers

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 314 Main St, Greenwood, SC

Join the Rock N Roll Cruisers for an evening of fun, fellowship, and classic cars!

Learn More

Art Exhibit | New York City: Brick by Brick, The Art of Lego Construction by Jonathan Lopes

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Main Gallery | August 25 - October 22, 2021 Exhibit Description: New York City: Brick by Brick - The Art of Lego Construction is the ultimate exploration of the architecture and history of New...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhejO_0bSNGKtV00

The Brew

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 120 Main St, Greenwood, SC

Join us for coffee and conversation at our next gathering of “The Brew!” VisionGreenwood, in partnership with Uptown Greenwood and The Greenwood Area Small Business Development Center, invites you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRRO4_0bSNGKtV00

Princess Tea Party

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The 1950's Cinderella Carriage is coming out for a Princess Tea Party on Saturday, August 28! We're having a Princess Tea Party at The Museum for your favorite little princess. DATE: Saturday...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Greenwood Post

Greenwood Post

Greenwood, SC
146
Followers
165
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, SC
Government
City
Greenwood, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Art#Museum#Cinderella Carriage#A Princess Tea Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy