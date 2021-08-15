Greenwood events coming up

(GREENWOOD, SC) Greenwood is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

Art Class | Wheel-Throwing (Beginner) Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Description: This class is designed for adults at a beginner/intermediate level. Participants will complete at least 3 major projects. The instructor will teach wheel-throwing techniques that...

Rock N Roll Cruisers Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 314 Main St, Greenwood, SC

Join the Rock N Roll Cruisers for an evening of fun, fellowship, and classic cars!

Art Exhibit | New York City: Brick by Brick, The Art of Lego Construction by Jonathan Lopes Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Main Gallery | August 25 - October 22, 2021 Exhibit Description: New York City: Brick by Brick - The Art of Lego Construction is the ultimate exploration of the architecture and history of New...

The Brew Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 120 Main St, Greenwood, SC

Join us for coffee and conversation at our next gathering of “The Brew!” VisionGreenwood, in partnership with Uptown Greenwood and The Greenwood Area Small Business Development Center, invites you...

Princess Tea Party Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The 1950's Cinderella Carriage is coming out for a Princess Tea Party on Saturday, August 28! We're having a Princess Tea Party at The Museum for your favorite little princess. DATE: Saturday...