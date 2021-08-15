Cancel
Statesboro, GA

Live events coming up in Statesboro

Statesboro Voice
 7 days ago

(STATESBORO, GA) Live events are lining up on the Statesboro calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Statesboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1vw7_0bSNGJ0m00

Mad Hatters

Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 33 E Main St, Statesboro, GA

Formed in late 2020 amid the Covid pandemic, some veterans of the Atlanta music scene decided to start a Tom Petty tribute band. Being big fans of Petty’s music and each having 20+ years playing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzQlK_0bSNGJ0m00

Back to School Date Night

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: College Plaza, Statesboro, GA 30458

PARENTS! Let us watch your kids while you have a night away!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFQuj_0bSNGJ0m00

Wildlife Center Daily Program

Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1461 Forest Dr, Statesboro, GA

Enjoy a short, informative program before or after lunch. These programs have different themes each day and will be sure to teach you something new each time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ENz4_0bSNGJ0m00

A Mothers Peace Workshop

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 871 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458

This event is to encourage and uplift mothers in the community. We desire to help mothers battling postpartum depression find peace again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zt8Wh_0bSNGJ0m00

Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Seminar

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1499 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458

Meet bariatric surgeon Dr. John Allen and learn more about weight loss surgery options!

Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

