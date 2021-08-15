Live events coming up in Statesboro

(STATESBORO, GA) Live events are lining up on the Statesboro calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Statesboro:

Mad Hatters Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 33 E Main St, Statesboro, GA

Formed in late 2020 amid the Covid pandemic, some veterans of the Atlanta music scene decided to start a Tom Petty tribute band. Being big fans of Petty’s music and each having 20+ years playing...

Back to School Date Night Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: College Plaza, Statesboro, GA 30458

PARENTS! Let us watch your kids while you have a night away!

Wildlife Center Daily Program Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1461 Forest Dr, Statesboro, GA

Enjoy a short, informative program before or after lunch. These programs have different themes each day and will be sure to teach you something new each time.

A Mothers Peace Workshop Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 871 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458

This event is to encourage and uplift mothers in the community. We desire to help mothers battling postpartum depression find peace again.

Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Seminar Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1499 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458

Meet bariatric surgeon Dr. John Allen and learn more about weight loss surgery options!