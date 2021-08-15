Cancel
Titusville, FL

Live events on the horizon in Titusville

Titusville Today
 7 days ago

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Titusville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Titusville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwZS2_0bSNGI8300

Celebration of Life

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1450 Norwood Ave, Titusville, FL

WEISGERBER, Cynthia (Chappell) – of Clinton Township, formerly of Clio, age 58, passed away at her residence, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Cindy’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8QYR_0bSNGI8300

John Mazz Live

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4825 Helen Hauser Blvd, Titusville, FL

John Mazz Live pure acoustic guitar/vocals, live loops/harmonies/lead guitar, originals/covers, variety of styles. GOOD VIBES.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6Lnk_0bSNGI8300

Circus Lena in Titusville

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Join us for a family fun performance under the Big Top!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJw16_0bSNGI8300

Equip Classes Begin — Trinity Community Church

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Address: 6750 S Washington Ave #5, Titusville, FL

© 2018 Trinity Community Church, all rights reserved 6750 S. Washington Avenue · Titusville, FL 32780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zz7RD_0bSNGI8300

LIVE MUSIC w/ Vintage

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

LIVE MUSIC w/ Salt N Pepper at 2 A Max Brewer Memorial Pkwy, Titusville, FL 32796-2884, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

