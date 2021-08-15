Live events on the horizon in Titusville

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Titusville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Titusville area:

Celebration of Life Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1450 Norwood Ave, Titusville, FL

WEISGERBER, Cynthia (Chappell) – of Clinton Township, formerly of Clio, age 58, passed away at her residence, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Cindy’s...

John Mazz Live Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4825 Helen Hauser Blvd, Titusville, FL

John Mazz Live pure acoustic guitar/vocals, live loops/harmonies/lead guitar, originals/covers, variety of styles. GOOD VIBES.

Circus Lena in Titusville Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Join us for a family fun performance under the Big Top!

Equip Classes Begin — Trinity Community Church Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Address: 6750 S Washington Ave #5, Titusville, FL

© 2018 Trinity Community Church, all rights reserved 6750 S. Washington Avenue · Titusville, FL 32780

LIVE MUSIC w/ Vintage Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

LIVE MUSIC w/ Salt N Pepper at 2 A Max Brewer Memorial Pkwy, Titusville, FL 32796-2884, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm