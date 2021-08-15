Live events on the horizon in Auburn

(AUBURN, AL) Auburn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Auburn area:

1st Annual Johnnie Taylor Show & Dance Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1577 South College Street, Auburn, AL 36832

Official legacy of The Late Great Johnnie Taylor continues on through his legitimate bloodline his Son T.J. Hooker-Taylor Nuff said!

Forest Friends Summer Class Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: N College St, Auburn, AL

LEARN MORE & REGISTER HERE Forest Friends is an award-winning program offering unique, hands-on, nature-based education at the preschool level for children and their caregivers. This program is...

The LACs Country Lit Tour w/ Dusty Leigh at Boggin’ On The Plains Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3935 U.S. 29, Auburn, AL 36830

The LACs is brining their Country Lit Tour w/ Dusty Leigh to Boggin' On The Plains in Auburn, AL October 16th!

ARNEZ J Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1655 S College St, Auburn, AL

To those in the know Arnez J. one of the hottest, most talked about comedic artists in the game. His raw energy, talent and comedic skill quickly landed Arnez the coveted hosting slot on BET’s...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Auburn, AL 36832

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!