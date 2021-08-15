What’s up Columbia: Local events calendar

(COLUMBIA, TN) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

Engage Parent Meeting Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2302 Highland Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401

Parents of kids/students grades PreK-12 are encouraged to join us for this event.

BEATOLOGY Best of the Beatles 1962-1966 Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1431 Carters Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

Come see BEATOLOGY TRIBUTE on September 10th for a night of The Best of The Beatles 1964-1966!

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1301 South James Campbell Boulevard, Columbia, TN 38401

Little L's Consingmnet Fall sale! New & Expecting moms shop early!(2nd round) Wed. Oct. 20th - 7:00 PM (+1 guest)

BYO Spooky Sensory Bin Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 802 South Main Street, Columbia, TN 38401

Build your own spooky Halloween sensory bin with Color Me Monti recommended for children ages 2-kindergarten.

The ISI Life™ - 2021 Nashville Outdoors Event Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: TBD, Columbia, TN 38401

Join us for a full day of hunting and sharpening one another in The Big 5; Faith, Family, Finance, Faculty and Fitness.