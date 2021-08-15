Wausau calendar: Events coming up

(WAUSAU, WI) Wausau has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wausau:

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest! is on Facebook. To connect with Big Bull Falls Blues Fest!, join Facebook today.

Warjacks Golf Outing Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1001 Golf Club Rd, Wausau, WI

Warjacks Golf Outing at Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course, 1001 Golf Club Rd, Wausau, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 10:30 am to 03:30 pm

Wausau, WI Concealed Carry Class Wausau, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1811 Badger Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401

This class will certify you for your Wisconsin CCW permit. Select classes also offer an add-on for Florida and Minnesota permits

2nd Annual Color Me For A Cure (5K Walk/Run) Wausau, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2501 North Mountain Road, Wausau, WI 54401

Come get covered in colors and enjoy live music and drinks all in the name of raising money for Adrenal Cortical Cancer (ACC) research!

Hope in the Park Concert with Jeremy Camp! — Faith Fellowship Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1201 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI

Hope is Here 89Q is hosting a FREE Hope in the Park concert event on Sunday, August 15th at Marathon Park in Wausau. A great family event with food vendors and children’s activities too! Sponsored...