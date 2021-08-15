Cancel
Stillwater, OK

Live events coming up in Stillwater

Stillwater News Flash
Stillwater News Flash
 7 days ago

(STILLWATER, OK) Stillwater has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stillwater:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLsj8_0bSNG25g00

Cowgirl Soccer vs. UTSA at Neal Patterson Stadium

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 398 W Hall of Fame Ave, Stillwater, OK

Cheer on the OSU Cowgirl Soccer team as they take on UTSA at the Neal Patterson Soccer Stadium!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGOH7_0bSNG25g00

Brandon Jackson @ Elks Lodge

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 E McElroy Rd, Stillwater, OK

Brandon Jackson is a Country and Americana Band from b'Stillwater, Oklahoma'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtLDZ_0bSNG25g00

2021 Payne County Fair

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4518 Expo Cir E, Stillwater, OK

The 2021 Payne County Fair is here! August 24th - 28th. Don't miss the exciting events from livestock shows to 4-H projects! For a full schedule and more information visit pcexpocenter.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3uEm_0bSNG25g00

Stillwater Support Group

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 524 S Duncan St, Stillwater, OK

Join us every Tuesday at 6:30pm at First Presbyterian Church, 524 S. Duncan St. for a welcoming support group. Call Karen at 405- 624-1518 or Allison 405-714-3166 with questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ginDM_0bSNG25g00

Outside City Limits

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: Lakeview &, N Country Club Rd, Stillwater, OK

List of No Justice -Steve Rice upcoming events. Music Events by No Justice -Steve Rice. Events - Outside City Limits, No Justice @ White Deer Rodeo, No Justice

