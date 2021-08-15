Prescott events calendar

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Prescott calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Prescott area:

Prescott, AZ Concealed Carry Class Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1048 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, AZ 86301

This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.

The Original Design Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3280 Gateway Blvd, Prescott, AZ

The Original Design Hosted By Hope Restored Ministries. Event starts at Sat Aug 14 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Prescott., God thinks you are amazing! If you dont understand that and live in...

Soul Ride: Shop Ride – Sundays @ 9 a.m. Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 230 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ

This ride is open to all. We start at the shop on Sunday @ 9 a.m. and ride for several hours ( or more ) then return to the shop to enjoy the Soul Ride tap room. ( Riders only ) Call the shop at...

Cassandra Long Band Live in Prescott, AZ Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 116 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ

Join The Cassandra Long Band on Whiskey Row at the famous Jersey Lillys Saloon in downtown Prescott, AZ! You may also like the following events from The Cassandra Long Band

Classical Yoga Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 843 Miller Valley Rd Ste 201, Prescott, AZ

Hello my name is Nicholas. Yoga is my life. I also love to practice chanting, breathing exercises, and meditation. I love dancing. Yoga brings balance to life. I am invigorated by the expressions...