Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prescott, AZ

Prescott events calendar

Posted by 
Prescott News Watch
Prescott News Watch
 7 days ago

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Prescott calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Prescott area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjeHs_0bSNG1Cx00

Prescott, AZ Concealed Carry Class

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1048 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, AZ 86301

This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLXTg_0bSNG1Cx00

The Original Design

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3280 Gateway Blvd, Prescott, AZ

The Original Design Hosted By Hope Restored Ministries. Event starts at Sat Aug 14 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Prescott., God thinks you are amazing! If you dont understand that and live in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVAGE_0bSNG1Cx00

Soul Ride: Shop Ride – Sundays @ 9 a.m.

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 230 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ

This ride is open to all. We start at the shop on Sunday @ 9 a.m. and ride for several hours ( or more ) then return to the shop to enjoy the Soul Ride tap room. ( Riders only ) Call the shop at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dvEC_0bSNG1Cx00

Cassandra Long Band Live in Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 116 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ

Join The Cassandra Long Band on Whiskey Row at the famous Jersey Lillys Saloon in downtown Prescott, AZ! You may also like the following events from The Cassandra Long Band

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bC6q0_0bSNG1Cx00

Classical Yoga

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 843 Miller Valley Rd Ste 201, Prescott, AZ

Hello my name is Nicholas. Yoga is my life. I also love to practice chanting, breathing exercises, and meditation. I love dancing. Yoga brings balance to life. I am invigorated by the expressions...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Prescott News Watch

Prescott News Watch

Prescott, AZ
147
Followers
185
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Prescott News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Az Join#Jersey Lillys Saloon#Az Hello
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy