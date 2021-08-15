Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Coming soon: Williamsport events

Williamsport News Watch
 7 days ago

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Live events are lining up on the Williamsport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williamsport:

Walk Don't Run

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 5647 PA-87, Williamsport, PA

Walk Don't Run at Pier 87 Bar & Grill, 5647 State Route 87, Williamsport, PA 17701, Williamsport, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 05:30 pm

Michael Reedy’s Into the Void

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 College Ave Room 303, Williamsport, PA

Existing within the framework of Memento Mori*, the majority of Michael Reedy’s work employs skulls and other objects that serve as a reminder of death. However, these images are imbued with a...

Glass Class: Kandinsky Bowl

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 Basin St #10, Williamsport, PA

Join us for a fun glass class using squares and rectangles! This is a great class for any skill level. If you are a beginner, this is a great way to learn how to cut glass. If you have done this...

Early Automotive Enterprises in Lycoming County

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 858 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA

The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host a Society Program in its Community Room. The lecture, presented by Earl and Valerie Mowrey is entitled ‘Early...

2021 Victorian Christmas-Homes & Buildings Tour

Williamsport, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 858 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701

Tour exquisite Victorian homes along historic Millionaire’s Row in Williamsport PA

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

