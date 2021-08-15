Zanesville calendar: What's coming up

Cancel
(ZANESVILLE, OH) Zanesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Zanesville area:

LOCK☆17 Returns to The Barn

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1947 Linden Ave, Zanesville, OH

List of Lock 17 upcoming events. Events by Lock 17. Eric Schlosser, Frank Redder, Dirk Keylor, Mike Evans, Cal Yakubik . Events - LOCK☆17 Returns to The Barn

Fair Performance

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Address: 1300 Pershing Rd, Zanesville, OH

Come and cheer on your favorite band member as they perform at the Muskingum County Fair! Also check out other

Evan Abood at Weasel Boy Brewing

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 126 Muskingum Ave, Zanesville, OH

They say that music is the language of the soul, and nothing could be truer for Indie Alt-Rocker, Evan Abood. Whether performing as a solo artist or as the frontman for Double Deuce, Evan's live...

GMVAR Blood Drive

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Guernsey-Muskingum Valley Association of Realtors® is hosting a blood drive at Secrest Auditorium. We encourage all eligible donors to make a blood donation! The need is high every single donation...

DIY School Supplies

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 220 N 5th St, Zanesville, OH

Decorate your school supplies this week at the library! Ages 4-18.

