Delano events calendar

(DELANO, CA) Delano has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Delano:

Tesch Farmers Market Delano, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - November, 2021Every Other Tuesdays, 3pm - 5pm Location: Clinica Sierra Vista/Delano Community Health Center, 1508 Garces

Price is Right LIVE Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 681 S Reservation Rd, Porterville, CA

All guests must Register! Registration is 3 hours before the show starts. **Guests will be required to accept the assumption of risk to attend this event upon purchase of tickets within ticket...

Iron Men Wasco, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Iron Men! Sunday August 15th our new Iron Men's leader Mike Dobbs will be hosting a Meet & Greet! Whether you're new or you've been coming for years, this event is for you. We want to spend time...

Girl Scouts Love State Parks at Colonel Allensworth State Park Earlimart, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Palmer Avenue, Earlimart, CA 93219

Calling all Girl Scouts are you ready for Girl Scouts Love State Parks?

Thursday Night Lights Terra Bella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Events happening in Terra Bella on Thursday, 19th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Terra Bella like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance