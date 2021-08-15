Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delano, CA

Delano events calendar

Posted by 
Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 7 days ago

(DELANO, CA) Delano has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Delano:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abP5k_0bSNFo8y00

Tesch Farmers Market

Delano, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - November, 2021Every Other Tuesdays, 3pm - 5pm Location: Clinica Sierra Vista/Delano Community Health Center, 1508 Garces

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvMrs_0bSNFo8y00

Price is Right LIVE

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 681 S Reservation Rd, Porterville, CA

All guests must Register! Registration is 3 hours before the show starts. **Guests will be required to accept the assumption of risk to attend this event upon purchase of tickets within ticket...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21M7Nb_0bSNFo8y00

Iron Men

Wasco, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Iron Men! Sunday August 15th our new Iron Men's leader Mike Dobbs will be hosting a Meet & Greet! Whether you're new or you've been coming for years, this event is for you. We want to spend time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnDmf_0bSNFo8y00

Girl Scouts Love State Parks at Colonel Allensworth State Park

Earlimart, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Palmer Avenue, Earlimart, CA 93219

Calling all Girl Scouts are you ready for Girl Scouts Love State Parks?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwO2n_0bSNFo8y00

Thursday Night Lights

Terra Bella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Events happening in Terra Bella on Thursday, 19th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Terra Bella like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Delano Daily

Delano Daily

Delano, CA
69
Followers
175
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
City
Earlimart, CA
City
Delano, CA
Local
California Government
Delano, CA
Government
City
Terra Bella, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Iron Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy