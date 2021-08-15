Delano events calendar
(DELANO, CA) Delano has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Delano:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: June - November, 2021Every Other Tuesdays, 3pm - 5pm Location: Clinica Sierra Vista/Delano Community Health Center, 1508 Garces
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 681 S Reservation Rd, Porterville, CA
All guests must Register! Registration is 3 hours before the show starts. **Guests will be required to accept the assumption of risk to attend this event upon purchase of tickets within ticket...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Iron Men! Sunday August 15th our new Iron Men's leader Mike Dobbs will be hosting a Meet & Greet! Whether you're new or you've been coming for years, this event is for you. We want to spend time...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: Palmer Avenue, Earlimart, CA 93219
Calling all Girl Scouts are you ready for Girl Scouts Love State Parks?
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Events happening in Terra Bella on Thursday, 19th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Terra Bella like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance
Comments / 0