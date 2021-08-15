What’s up Leesburg: Local events calendar

(LEESBURG, FL) Live events are lining up on the Leesburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Leesburg area:

Barefoot in the Park Leesburg, FL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 311 N 13th St, Leesburg, FL

Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most...

Dance Anniversary Celebration Leesburg, FL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 32624 Blossom Ln, Leesburg, FL

Come celebrate the 7 YEAR dance studio anniversary of Anastassia Ballroom & Dance studio! The event will feature an evening of social ballroom dancing with food, refreshments, cake, champagne...

Leesburg CCW 2PM Class Leesburg, FL

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 9630 US Hwy 441, Leesburg, FL

Florida Concealed Carry Class. Course cost is $45. This is the only class that you will need to get your Florida Concealed Carry License and meets the state statute guidelines. Equipment needed...

Cool Cars Under the Stars Leesburg, FL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 311 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL

Car Show Presented By the Great Chicago Fire Brewery Local Vendors - Food - Music No Entry Fee - Prizes - Best of Show Plaque All Cars and Trucks welcome! "Cool Cars Under the Stars" Downtown...

Youth Nerf War Leesburg, FL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1851 Griffin Rd, Leesburg, FL

Kids in Grades 1st through 5th are challenged to bring their A– Games from 10am—12pm for the Youth Nerf Wars! Battle it out with your friends playing many Organized fun filled Nerf Games followed...