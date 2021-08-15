Lake Havasu City calendar: Events coming up

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Lake Havasu City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Havasu City area:

The UAPs at Hangar 24 Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come grab a bite and check us out at Hangar 24 from 1-3! div

London Bridge Days Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 699 London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

"London Bridge Days" - The Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the London Bridge being in Lake Havasu City

DIRTBOYS Live @Finney's Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 317 Lake Havasu Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ

Dirtboys ride again!!! All the way from California and performing in Lake Havasu City AZ. Mark your Calendars. You won't want to miss these shows.

Lake Brownies & Lemonade 2021 Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1000 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lake Brownies & Lemonade. A limited capacity, hotel inclusive, weekend experience at Lake Havasu, with day and night parties, activities, games, and more. Featuring sets from a bunch of our...

Saturday Bloody Time!!! Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2013 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ

Saturday Breakfast with the Best Bloody’s in town. Take out is available!!