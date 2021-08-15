What’s up Roswell: Local events calendar

(ROSWELL, NM) Roswell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Roswell area:

Zoofari Nights Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1306 E College Blvd, Roswell, NM

Join us for the third night in our Zoofari Nights summer event series. Become engrossed in the safari experience in the movie Madagascar, view our critters at night, listen to keeper talks, browse...

Roswell Monster Truck Wars Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2500 SE Main St, Roswell, NM

For the FIRST TIME EVER! America's Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming to Roswell, NM! We're excited to be bringing you a GREAT SUPERSTAR lineup of Monster Trucks and Thrill Show! For this event...

Sean McConnell Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:50 PM

Concert of Sean McConnell in Roswell. The concert will take place at Pecos Flavors Winery in Roswell. The date of the concert is the 22-08-2021.

"Between the Lines" Adult Coloring Club Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell, NM

Meets every Tuesday. Color sheets and pencils are provided to give adults the chance to unwind and socialize. For further information, contact the library at (575) 622-7101.

Rainy - PAINT CLASS Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

- ALL SUPPLIES INCLUDED - Cash, card, or online payments accepted - $25/person - $40/for two (20% OFF!) - PLEASE RSVP/PREPAY Acrylic painting on pressed wood, everyone is welcome, as well as...