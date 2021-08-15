Live events coming up in Plymouth

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Plymouth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Plymouth area:

Albert Castiglia with The Rampage Trio at Rhythm Room Afternoons # 11

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 16 Minuteman Lane, Plymouth, MA 02360

RRA # 11 featuring Albert Castiglia with The Rampage Trio

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 137 Warren Avenue, Plymouth, MA 02360

Every autumn we offer our immensely popular Thanksgiving dinners. Join us for an unforgettable holiday dining experience.

Lunch & Learn 400 Years Ago: A Look Back at Winter 1621

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 137 Warren Ave, Plymouth, MA 02360

Feed your brain! Pack your lunch and join us for our hour-long Lunch & Learn lecture series!

Mindful Meditation at Shifting Lots

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1861 State Road, Plymouth, MA 02360

Enjoy an outdoor meditation workshop with Betsy Hall at Shifting Lots Preserve!

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 133 Samoset St., Plymouth, MA 02360

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.