Paducah, KY

What’s up Paducah: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 7 days ago

(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paducah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNQQv_0bSNFYyE00

Ben Sollee

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 4810 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001

Ben Sollee is known for his outside-of-the-box cello playing and his curiosity has led him to new, innovative media spaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKVFB_0bSNFYyE00

Thelma and The Sleaze

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 210 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

Thelma and the Sleaze is an independent all-female, queer southern rock band from Nashville, Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvPQr_0bSNFYyE00

BEER:30 Summer Hangouts | Presented by Sprocket

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3121 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001

Join us to talk startups and tech business in general. We do Beer:30, Summer Hangouts once a month at Dry Ground Brewery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8Kpc_0bSNFYyE00

Yoga at the Quilt Museum

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, KY

List of The National Quilt Museum upcoming events. Workshops Events by The National Quilt Museum. The National Quilt Museum is an art museum that features the

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmdSW_0bSNFYyE00

Cheers to 20 Years: A Red Carpet Evening with Maiden Alley Cinema

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 210 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

Join us as we celebrate two decades of fine film in Paducah and the western Kentucky region.

Comments / 0

 

Paducah News Watch

Paducah News Watch

Paducah, KY
136
Followers
177
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

