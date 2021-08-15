What’s up Paducah: Local events calendar

(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paducah:

Ben Sollee Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 4810 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001

Ben Sollee is known for his outside-of-the-box cello playing and his curiosity has led him to new, innovative media spaces.

Thelma and The Sleaze Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 210 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

Thelma and the Sleaze is an independent all-female, queer southern rock band from Nashville, Tennessee.

BEER:30 Summer Hangouts | Presented by Sprocket Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3121 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001

Join us to talk startups and tech business in general. We do Beer:30, Summer Hangouts once a month at Dry Ground Brewery.

Yoga at the Quilt Museum Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, KY

List of The National Quilt Museum upcoming events. Workshops Events by The National Quilt Museum. The National Quilt Museum is an art museum that features the

Cheers to 20 Years: A Red Carpet Evening with Maiden Alley Cinema Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 210 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

Join us as we celebrate two decades of fine film in Paducah and the western Kentucky region.