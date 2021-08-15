Cancel
Lake City, FL

Lake City calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Lake City Journal
Lake City Journal
 7 days ago

(LAKE CITY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Lake City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wn2hc_0bSNFQuQ00

Summer Adult Tennis Social — LCCCTA

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for Summer Adult Tennis Clinics, Socials and Round Robin play evenings! $5 per person Three events for all tennis levels / everyone welcome! Sunday, June 27th Sunday, July 25th Sunday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SO0Li_0bSNFQuQ00

Woodland Animal (Pick Your Favorite)

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

Twilight Trees {Date Night Set or Solo}

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Masks, santizer, + disposable aprons are provided. Masks are not required. Guest will be asked to sanitize or wash their hands upon entrance. All our events will be held with limited seating so we...

Rebeca Flott Screen Art Fall, Flowers, + Friends

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

All Paws Welcome

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Copyright © 2021 Painting with a Twist.® All art displayed on website is subject to copyright protection in favor of Painting with a Twist. Use of such is prohibited without written authorization...

