Alexandria, LA

Coming soon: Alexandria events

Alexandria Digest
Alexandria Digest
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Live events are lining up on the Alexandria calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexandria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSJuH_0bSNFMck00

MEC Lip Sync Battle 2021

Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 701 4th Street, Alexandria, LA 71301

Montessori is hosting its 5th annual Lip Sync Battle fundraiser on September 11, 2021, at 6:30pm at the Holiday Inn Downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hm0Ll_0bSNFMck00

Toddler Time

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 5416 Provine Pl, Alexandria, LA

Join us for music, movement, and fun during this special storytime for toddlers. Contact 318-442-2483 x 1904 for more information.

Popsicle Stick Fan Grab-n-Go Craft

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5416 Provine Pl, Alexandria, LA

Beat the heat with your very own popsicle-stick fan grab-n-go craft. Contact 318-442-2483 for more information.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEm7l_0bSNFMck00

August Happy Hour

Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 200 Desoto Street, Alexandria, LA 71301

The August YPG Happy Hour will be from 5:30 - 7:30 on August 26th at The Mirror Room in Downtown Alexandria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkjJ0_0bSNFMck00

Anime Club

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1115 Broadway Ave, Alexandria, LA

Join us to discuss all things Erased by Kei Sanbe. Contact 318-445-3912 for more information.

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria, LA
With Alexandria Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

