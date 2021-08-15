Cancel
Danville, VA

Danville events coming soon

Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 7 days ago

(DANVILLE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Danville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Danville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiUxq_0bSNFKrI00

Annual Church Picnic

Danville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 4385 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540

Join us for games, activities and food at our Annual Church Picnic!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubBWy_0bSNFKrI00

Players vs Coaches

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Danville, VA

Following the free skills session, the club will be hosting a Coaches and Friends vs Players game. This game will take place on the same fields from 7:30 - 8:30pm. Our coaches and Friends will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMF1A_0bSNFKrI00

Tracy Byrd

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 629 Craghead St, Danville, VA

Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd at Carrington Pavilion at 2021-08-21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXGSs_0bSNFKrI00

Let's Line Dance!

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 600 Craghead St, Danville, VA

Let's Line Dance! Join us in the Taproom on August 21st at 1pm for an Urban line dancing class from Bryan Price. Bryan is well known for his work in the community, but he's also a great line...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kaTiE_0bSNFKrI00

Drag Show! — collidescopeva.org

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 Craghead St, Danville, VA

Ballad Brewing and Collidescope Danville, VA are excited to bring Drag Shows back to the Taproom! Join us for our first show since that ‘Rona came along and spoiled all our big plans. Thursday...

Danville Updates

Danville Updates

Danville, VA
With Danville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

