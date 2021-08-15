Danville events coming soon

(DANVILLE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Danville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Danville:

Annual Church Picnic Danville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 4385 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540

Join us for games, activities and food at our Annual Church Picnic!

Players vs Coaches Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Danville, VA

Following the free skills session, the club will be hosting a Coaches and Friends vs Players game. This game will take place on the same fields from 7:30 - 8:30pm. Our coaches and Friends will be...

Tracy Byrd Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 629 Craghead St, Danville, VA

Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd at Carrington Pavilion at 2021-08-21

Let's Line Dance! Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 600 Craghead St, Danville, VA

Let's Line Dance! Join us in the Taproom on August 21st at 1pm for an Urban line dancing class from Bryan Price. Bryan is well known for his work in the community, but he's also a great line...

Drag Show! — collidescopeva.org Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 Craghead St, Danville, VA

Ballad Brewing and Collidescope Danville, VA are excited to bring Drag Shows back to the Taproom! Join us for our first show since that ‘Rona came along and spoiled all our big plans. Thursday...