What’s up Bozeman: Local events calendar

(BOZEMAN, MT) Bozeman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bozeman:

Competition BBQ Judging Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1243 West Oak Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Do you love good barbecue? Do you want to be part of a great local event? Then this BBQ Judging Class is just for you!

The Ghosts of Bozeman’s Past: Historic Sunset Hills Cemetery Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: East Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a walking tour through Bozeman’s historic Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Beginner Country Swing Dancing Lesson Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 622 E Tamarack St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Dancing is good for the soul! In our beginner classes you will set a strong foundation that will carry you on any dance floor!!

Tech Professionals and Students Networking Night Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: West Grant Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Join industry professionals and MSU students alike in Inspiration Hall to make connections over snacks!

Business and Pleasure: Bozeman's Historic Red-Light District Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 234 East Mendenhall St., Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a tour of Bozeman’s historic demi-monde and learn about the lives of the women who lived here.