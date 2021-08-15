Cancel
Bozeman, MT

What’s up Bozeman: Local events calendar

Bozeman News Alert
 7 days ago

(BOZEMAN, MT) Bozeman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bozeman:

Competition BBQ Judging

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1243 West Oak Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Do you love good barbecue? Do you want to be part of a great local event? Then this BBQ Judging Class is just for you!

The Ghosts of Bozeman’s Past: Historic Sunset Hills Cemetery

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: East Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a walking tour through Bozeman’s historic Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Beginner Country Swing Dancing Lesson

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 622 E Tamarack St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Dancing is good for the soul! In our beginner classes you will set a strong foundation that will carry you on any dance floor!!

Tech Professionals and Students Networking Night

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: West Grant Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Join industry professionals and MSU students alike in Inspiration Hall to make connections over snacks!

Business and Pleasure: Bozeman's Historic Red-Light District

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 234 East Mendenhall St., Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a tour of Bozeman’s historic demi-monde and learn about the lives of the women who lived here.

With Bozeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

