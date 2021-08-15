Vineland events coming soon
(VINELAND, NJ) Vineland has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vineland:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 66 E Sherman Ave, Vineland, NJ
Xanadu JR. follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mt. Olympus to Venice Beach, California, on a quest to inspire a struggling artist...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 632 Maurice River Parkway, Vineland, NJ 08360
LISTENERS can CALL IN with their FREE QUESTION about their concerns in their lives in 2021
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 2384 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ
The Thursday evening free concerts at Redeemer Lutheran Church are continuing through the month of August. Scheduled are Bo Rains(8/5), Dana Isles & Facedown(8/12), Louis Giunta Trio(8/19) and...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 75 Columbia Ave, Vineland, NJ
Join us in corporate prayer the last Thursday of every month.
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 3322 College Dr, Vineland, NJ
You’re registered for Fall classes, but are you ready to leap back into campus life? There is a spot for you in our free summer program to help you gear up! This two-hour event will help you reset...
