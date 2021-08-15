Vineland events coming soon

(VINELAND, NJ) Vineland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vineland:

Kids at CP Present Xanadu Jr. Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 66 E Sherman Ave, Vineland, NJ

Xanadu JR. follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mt. Olympus to Venice Beach, California, on a quest to inspire a struggling artist...

Valerie Morrison Psychic Live Radio Talk Show Call with your Free Question Vineland, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 632 Maurice River Parkway, Vineland, NJ 08360

LISTENERS can CALL IN with their FREE QUESTION about their concerns in their lives in 2021

Thursday Evening Free Concert Series Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2384 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

The Thursday evening free concerts at Redeemer Lutheran Church are continuing through the month of August. Scheduled are Bo Rains(8/5), Dana Isles & Facedown(8/12), Louis Giunta Trio(8/19) and...

Prayer Night Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 75 Columbia Ave, Vineland, NJ

Join us in corporate prayer the last Thursday of every month.

RESET! -For Fall Semester Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3322 College Dr, Vineland, NJ

You’re registered for Fall classes, but are you ready to leap back into campus life? There is a spot for you in our free summer program to help you gear up! This two-hour event will help you reset...