Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Coming soon: Manhattan events

Posted by 
Manhattan Digest
Manhattan Digest
 7 days ago

(MANHATTAN, KS) Manhattan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manhattan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CweCI_0bSNF4ov00

Live Theatre: The Revolutionists

Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The Revolutionists Performances: Aug 6-8 & Aug 13-15, 2021 By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Trevor Comstock Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this girl-powered comedy set during the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEX0c_0bSNF4ov00

Women's Event: Organization 101

Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2320 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS

Womens Event: Organization 101 Hosted By College Heights Baptist Church, Manhattan Kansas. Event starts on Saturday, 28 August 2021 and happening at College Heights Baptist Church, Manhattan...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjuZR_0bSNF4ov00

Summer Crop Plot Tours - KSU Fall field Day

Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Manhattan, KS

Join Us for an "Interactive Outdoor Classroom" at the KSU Belleville agronomy plots! 3 sessions June 8, July 13, August 17. Contact Rebecca Zach if you have questions. 785-541-0283 or email at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAOqW_0bSNF4ov00

Simple Fix Meal Pick-Ups: Family Favorites

Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 601 North 3rd Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Pick up 8 family friendly meals ready for the fridge or freezer!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMe6y_0bSNF4ov00

Kids in the Kitchen at Manhattan Hy-Vee: Happy Halloween!

Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 601 N 3rd Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Join us for this month’s Kids in the Kitchen class where we will be cooking up some tasty Halloween treats!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan, KS
42
Followers
181
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Manhattan, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Gunderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween#Ks Womens Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy