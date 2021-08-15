Coming soon: Manhattan events

(MANHATTAN, KS) Manhattan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manhattan area:

Live Theatre: The Revolutionists Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The Revolutionists Performances: Aug 6-8 & Aug 13-15, 2021 By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Trevor Comstock Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this girl-powered comedy set during the...

Women's Event: Organization 101 Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2320 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS

Womens Event: Organization 101 Hosted By College Heights Baptist Church, Manhattan Kansas. Event starts on Saturday, 28 August 2021 and happening at College Heights Baptist Church, Manhattan...

Summer Crop Plot Tours - KSU Fall field Day Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Manhattan, KS

Join Us for an "Interactive Outdoor Classroom" at the KSU Belleville agronomy plots! 3 sessions June 8, July 13, August 17. Contact Rebecca Zach if you have questions. 785-541-0283 or email at...

Simple Fix Meal Pick-Ups: Family Favorites Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 601 North 3rd Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Pick up 8 family friendly meals ready for the fridge or freezer!

Kids in the Kitchen at Manhattan Hy-Vee: Happy Halloween! Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 601 N 3rd Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Join us for this month’s Kids in the Kitchen class where we will be cooking up some tasty Halloween treats!