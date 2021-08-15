Cancel
Griffin, GA

Griffin events coming up

Posted by 
Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 7 days ago

(GRIFFIN, GA) Live events are coming to Griffin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Griffin area:

Live Music - Griffin Moose Lodge

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

DG will be back at the Moose Lodge Rockin your favorite Classic Rock hits from the 60's 70's, 80's, as well as some Motown, County & Southern Rock.

Back to School Concert with YANCY

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2000 W McIntosh Rd, Griffin, GA

Join us for a Family Concert featuring Yancy! (https://yancyministries.com/) We are going to jump, dance, and sing the night away! This concert is designed for preschoolers and elementary aged...

Ladies Night Out

Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 South 6th Street, Griffin, GA 30223

Have fun creating a clay cheese board while sipping wine and enjoying a “grazing table" from The Chicken Hosue!

Summer Concert Series 2021

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Celebrate the summer with live music at the park! Join us in Downtown Griffin on select Saturdays in June, July, and August for the Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 8PM. Bring your lawn...

Free Photos with Santa Claus Presented by The Sellers Law Firm, LLC

Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 South Hill Street, Suite 502, Griffin, GA 30223

FREE photos with Santa! The Sellers Law Firm, LLC, is bringing Santa Claus to our town on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 1 pm to 4 pm!

With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

