Griffin events coming up

(GRIFFIN, GA) Live events are coming to Griffin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Griffin area:

Live Music - Griffin Moose Lodge Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

DG will be back at the Moose Lodge Rockin your favorite Classic Rock hits from the 60's 70's, 80's, as well as some Motown, County & Southern Rock.

Back to School Concert with YANCY Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2000 W McIntosh Rd, Griffin, GA

Join us for a Family Concert featuring Yancy! (https://yancyministries.com/) We are going to jump, dance, and sing the night away! This concert is designed for preschoolers and elementary aged...

Ladies Night Out Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 South 6th Street, Griffin, GA 30223

Have fun creating a clay cheese board while sipping wine and enjoying a “grazing table" from The Chicken Hosue!

Summer Concert Series 2021 Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Celebrate the summer with live music at the park! Join us in Downtown Griffin on select Saturdays in June, July, and August for the Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 8PM. Bring your lawn...

Free Photos with Santa Claus Presented by The Sellers Law Firm, LLC Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 South Hill Street, Suite 502, Griffin, GA 30223

FREE photos with Santa! The Sellers Law Firm, LLC, is bringing Santa Claus to our town on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 1 pm to 4 pm!