Events on the Pottstown calendar

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Live events are coming to Pottstown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pottstown:

GreenAllies Gala 2021: One Community Under the Stars Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1794 Gilbertsville Road, Pottstown, PA 19464

No matter where you are in the world, let's gather together to celebrate GreenAllies!

House Tours of Pottsgrove Manor, County of Montgomery Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 West King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Guided Tours of the c. 1752 Potts' family manor house. Pottsgrove Manor is owned and operated by the County of Montgomery, PA.

The Frederick Living 125th Anniversary "Lighting the Way" Gala and Auction Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 Sunnybrook Road, Pottstown, PA 19464

Celebrating 125 years of service to and with the community!

BSE 4 game Heat Wave Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

BSE 4 game Heat Wave details on Aug 14-16, 2021 at - Pottstown, PA

Pottstown & Boyertown Fall Garden Tour Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 724 N Adams Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Join us for a self-guided tour through beautiful gardens in Pottstown and Boyertown.