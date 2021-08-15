Cancel
Pottstown, PA

Events on the Pottstown calendar

Pottstown Daily
Pottstown Daily
 7 days ago

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Live events are coming to Pottstown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pottstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iliKO_0bSNF23T00

GreenAllies Gala 2021: One Community Under the Stars

Pottstown, PA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1794 Gilbertsville Road, Pottstown, PA 19464

No matter where you are in the world, let's gather together to celebrate GreenAllies!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYWMU_0bSNF23T00

House Tours of Pottsgrove Manor, County of Montgomery

Pottstown, PA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 West King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Guided Tours of the c. 1752 Potts' family manor house. Pottsgrove Manor is owned and operated by the County of Montgomery, PA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRJw4_0bSNF23T00

The Frederick Living 125th Anniversary "Lighting the Way" Gala and Auction

Pottstown, PA

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 Sunnybrook Road, Pottstown, PA 19464

Celebrating 125 years of service to and with the community!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQ02n_0bSNF23T00

BSE 4 game Heat Wave

Pottstown, PA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

BSE 4 game Heat Wave details on Aug 14-16, 2021 at - Pottstown, PA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0sj3_0bSNF23T00

Pottstown & Boyertown Fall Garden Tour

Pottstown, PA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 724 N Adams Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Join us for a self-guided tour through beautiful gardens in Pottstown and Boyertown.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABOUT

With Pottstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Pottstown, PA

Pottstown-area churches schedule services, special events

POTTSTOWN — Worship at Trinity UCC, 60 N. Hanover St., will take place in the Sanctuary at 9:30 AM on Aug. 22 and will also be live-streamed on our YouTube channel. Rev. Margaret Ernst will be the guest preacher. Masks and social distancing will be required to participate in the service. Trinity will offer a free takeaway meal on Tuesday, Aug. 24, between 4:30 and 5:30 PM. Access is available in the parking lot at the rear of the church. All are invited to stop by our "Prayer Wall" on Hanover Street. Offer your prayer, attach it to the wall, and our congregation will add it to our prayers during Sunday worship. See our ad below for office hours and contact information.

