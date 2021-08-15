Cancel
Lufkin, TX

Live events on the horizon in Lufkin

Lufkin Daily
 7 days ago

(LUFKIN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Lufkin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lufkin:

Re Doobie Doob: The Great Falking Mystery

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Re-Doobie Doo The Great Falking Mystery:A Parody In Which A Group Of Mystery Solving Teens and Their Canine Companion Almost Bite Off More Than They Can Chew.Somewhere around 7 years ago...

Let's Do Lunch-September 9

Lufkin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 805 East Denman Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75901

The Women's Ministry will be hosting Let's Do Lunch! on Thursday, September 9.

Carvin Jones @ Pines Theatre Lufkin Tx

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 113 S 1st St, Lufkin, TX

Carvin Jones returns to his hometown with his energetic blues show! Rated in top 50 Guitarists of All Time by Guitarist Magazine, this is one show you don't want to miss!

Basic Instructor Course TCOLE # 1014

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3500 S 1st St, Lufkin, TX

Instructor(s): Chief Doug Conn, Lt. Jason Burrous, Lt. Randy Holland About this Event Community Services Building Room # 104 Also check out other

Southside Sisters Tea Talk

Huntington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ladies, please bring your favorite drink and treat, and join us August 31 for Tea Talk at the home of Haley Seymore. We have a great time of fellowship as Sisters in Christ sharing laughter...

