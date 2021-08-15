Florence events coming up
(FLORENCE, AL) Florence is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florence:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 451 Fairground Rd, Florence, AL
Season: Summer Fall Market Hours: May OctoberSaturdays, 6AM - 1PM June - September Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, 6AM - 1PM Location: 451 Fairground Road
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Hey everyone! The 22nd annual ALL-NIGHTER will be held on Saturday, August 28th from 6 pm to 7 am Sunday morning! We look forward to seeing everyone there! We will once again have a $2,000...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 648 North Cherry Street, Florence, AL 35630
Your_System_2021 is designed to bring parents, administrators, and system leaders together. Lunch is included!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, AL
5:30pm RSO Fair and Food Service Opens 6:00pm Vendor Fair Opens 7:00pm Grand Prize Presentation 7:15pm Sounds of the Stadium Vendors Register for a table at www.una.edu/bigdeal
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 317 North Court Street, Florence, AL 35630
The class of 2011 is celebrating our 10 year reunion!
