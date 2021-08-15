Cancel
Florence, AL

Florence events coming up

Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 7 days ago

(FLORENCE, AL) Florence is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florence:

Florence - Lauderdale Farmers Market

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 451 Fairground Rd, Florence, AL

Season: Summer Fall Market Hours: May OctoberSaturdays, 6AM - 1PM June - September Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, 6AM - 1PM Location: 451 Fairground Road

GRAY’S TACKLE ALL-NIGHTER

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Hey everyone! The 22nd annual ALL-NIGHTER will be held on Saturday, August 28th from 6 pm to 7 am Sunday morning! We look forward to seeing everyone there! We will once again have a $2,000...

The Falcon Experience/Your_System_2021

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 648 North Cherry Street, Florence, AL 35630

Your_System_2021 is designed to bring parents, administrators, and system leaders together. Lunch is included!

The Big Deal

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, AL

5:30pm RSO Fair and Food Service Opens 6:00pm Vendor Fair Opens 7:00pm Grand Prize Presentation 7:15pm Sounds of the Stadium Vendors Register for a table at www.una.edu/bigdeal

Wilson High School - Class of 2011 Reunion

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 317 North Court Street, Florence, AL 35630

The class of 2011 is celebrating our 10 year reunion!

Florence Dispatch

Florence Dispatch

Florence, AL
With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

