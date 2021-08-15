Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

Coming soon: La Crosse events

Posted by 
La Crosse News Beat
La Crosse News Beat
 7 days ago

(LA CROSSE, WI) La Crosse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Crosse area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geKlB_0bSNEeQL00

La Crosse Board of Education

La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 807 East Ave S, La Crosse, WI

© Copyright 2021 La Crosse Tribune , 1407 St. Andrew St., Suite A100 La Crosse, WI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KASgl_0bSNEeQL00

River Roast 2021

La Crosse, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 State Street, La Crosse, WI 54601

The Music is Back! #RiverRoast2021 – JUST ANNOUNCED - Friday, August 20th at The Charmant Hotel in La Crosse, Wisconsin

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5kbw_0bSNEeQL00

Diabetes Support Group

La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1140 Main St, La Crosse, WI

This monthly support group will include education, tips, recipes, success stories and more. The goal is to offer accountability, motivation, support and encouragement to help participants improve...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFW3g_0bSNEeQL00

Gallery Wall Art Class at The New Store!

La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1355 Caledonia St, La Crosse, WI

Only 6 tickets available so get yours now! Want to start your very own hand crafted art gallery wall in your home? Well now's your chance to learn how to use the IOD Iron Orchid Design Transfers...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ciio1_0bSNEeQL00

Camille and Kennerly

La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 615 2nd St N, La Crosse, WI

Short Bio: Young harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt, known as the HARP TWINS, have achieved extraordinary success by taking Electric Harps and acoustic Concert Grand Har...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse, WI
51
Followers
183
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Wi Copyright 2021#La Crosse Tribune#St N#Electric Harps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy