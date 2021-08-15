Coming soon: La Crosse events

(LA CROSSE, WI) La Crosse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Crosse area:

La Crosse Board of Education La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 807 East Ave S, La Crosse, WI

© Copyright 2021 La Crosse Tribune , 1407 St. Andrew St., Suite A100 La Crosse, WI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com

River Roast 2021 La Crosse, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 State Street, La Crosse, WI 54601

The Music is Back! #RiverRoast2021 – JUST ANNOUNCED - Friday, August 20th at The Charmant Hotel in La Crosse, Wisconsin

Diabetes Support Group La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1140 Main St, La Crosse, WI

This monthly support group will include education, tips, recipes, success stories and more. The goal is to offer accountability, motivation, support and encouragement to help participants improve...

Gallery Wall Art Class at The New Store! La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1355 Caledonia St, La Crosse, WI

Only 6 tickets available so get yours now! Want to start your very own hand crafted art gallery wall in your home? Well now's your chance to learn how to use the IOD Iron Orchid Design Transfers...

Camille and Kennerly La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 615 2nd St N, La Crosse, WI

Short Bio: Young harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt, known as the HARP TWINS, have achieved extraordinary success by taking Electric Harps and acoustic Concert Grand Har...