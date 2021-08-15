Cancel
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick events calendar

Brunswick News Watch
Brunswick News Watch
 7 days ago

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Brunswick is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brunswick area:

Paint Your Pet at Jax Craft Beer

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 4041 Darien Hwy, Brunswick, GA

Come get artsy at Jax Craft Beer! Relax, unwind, and let your creativity flow~ Have your pet pre sketched and ready to be painted upon your arrival!! Simply email a photo to the artist...

Xuluprophet at Tipsy McSway

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1414 Newcastle St, Brunswick, GA

Date: Aug 27, 2021 6:00 pm to Aug 27, 2021 9:00 pm Location: Tipsy McSway, 1414 Newcastle St, Brunswick, United States Xuluprophet at Tipsy McSway

2021 Clean and Green Golf Tournament benefiting Keep Golden Isles Beautiful

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4041 Darien Hwy, Brunswick, GA

Clean and Green Golf Tournamentto benefit Keep Golden Isles BeautifulMonday, August 30th, 2020Location: Brunswick Country ClubFormat: 4-Player ScrambleTimes: 11:30AM-12:45PM - Lunch 1PM - Shotgun...

3 Day Weekend at Moondoggy's

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 36 Canal Rd, Brunswick, GA

3 Day Weekend at Moondoggy's is on Facebook. To connect with 3 Day Weekend at Moondoggy's, join Facebook today.

UPHILL FITNESS CLASS MONTHLY ACCESS

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick, GA

WITH THE MONTHLY ACCESS PASS, GAIN UNLIMITED ACCESS TO CLASSES, ONLINE WORKOUTS, AND DIET & NUTRITION TIPS TO ACHIEVE THE BEST RESULTS!

ABOUT

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

