Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Lansing, MI

What’s up East Lansing: Local events calendar

Posted by 
East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 7 days ago

(EAST LANSING, MI) East Lansing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the East Lansing area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zl1X2_0bSNELqe00

Yoga with Rescue Kitties

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 3320 E Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI

Come join us for some relaxing yoga with rescue kitties. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Happy Feet Pet Rescue in our mission on rescuing homeless cats and dogs. Bring your friends and family...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSbZ9_0bSNELqe00

Schitt's Creek Trivia

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4903 Dawn Ave, East Lansing, MI

Join us for Schitt's Creek Trivia on Wednesday, August 18th from 7 PM - 9 PM! Come play trivia, enjoy themed drinks, eat and win gift cards! Trivia Special: Calzone and a pint of your choice for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XhgC_0bSNELqe00

Middle School Nerf Gun War

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2170 E Saginaw Hwy, East Lansing, MI

The middle school youth group will be getting together on August 15th from 4pm - 5:30pm for a nerf gun war and hangout....\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsvWk_0bSNELqe00

Summer Concert Series

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The summer concert series in Downtown East Lansing happens every week, featuring different artists and bands. Come see us on Friday the 27th! Also check out other Music Events in Lansing ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OkVq_0bSNELqe00

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 550 Spartan Ave

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 543283285 in Avondale Square starts on Sun, Aug 15, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
East Lansing Today

East Lansing Today

East Lansing, MI
39
Followers
180
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
East Lansing, MI
Government
City
East Lansing, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Cats And Dogs#Live Events#Other Music#Happy Feet Pet Rescue#Mi Join#Schitt S Creek Trivia#Music Events#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy