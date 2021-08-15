What’s up East Lansing: Local events calendar

(EAST LANSING, MI) East Lansing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the East Lansing area:

Yoga with Rescue Kitties East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 3320 E Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI

Come join us for some relaxing yoga with rescue kitties. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Happy Feet Pet Rescue in our mission on rescuing homeless cats and dogs. Bring your friends and family...

Schitt's Creek Trivia East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4903 Dawn Ave, East Lansing, MI

Join us for Schitt's Creek Trivia on Wednesday, August 18th from 7 PM - 9 PM! Come play trivia, enjoy themed drinks, eat and win gift cards! Trivia Special: Calzone and a pint of your choice for...

Middle School Nerf Gun War East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2170 E Saginaw Hwy, East Lansing, MI

The middle school youth group will be getting together on August 15th from 4pm - 5:30pm for a nerf gun war and hangout....



Summer Concert Series East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The summer concert series in Downtown East Lansing happens every week, featuring different artists and bands. Come see us on Friday the 27th! Also check out other Music Events in Lansing ...

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 550 Spartan Ave East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 543283285 in Avondale Square starts on Sun, Aug 15, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.