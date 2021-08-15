Live events on the horizon in Fairbanks

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Live events are coming to Fairbanks.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairbanks:

Momentum Women's Gathering Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1327 27th Avenue, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Momentum Gathering was designed to catapult women into a place of producing the things they've dreamed about.

IOAD Walk- Fairbanks, AK Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Dunkel Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701

We will be walking in remembrance of those we have lost to overdose in Alaska. Starting at Griffin Park ending at a Pioneer Park Pavilion!

Nenana-Rama 50 & 100 Mile Bike Race Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 3290 Peger Rd STE B, Fairbanks, AK

Bust out your bike and head down the road! Riders have the option to participate in either the 50-mile or the 100-mile course. The race will begin and end at Black Spruce Brewing Company in...

Ester Market Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Old Nenana Hwy, Fairbanks, AK

This event listing provided for the Ester community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Mush for Kids Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK

FREE family event! Join Alaska Children's Trust for a variety of fun and exciting activities for all ages. Come with your kids to enjoy time with the sled dogs, free carousel rides, mini-golf...