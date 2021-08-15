Logan calendar: What's coming up

(LOGAN, UT) Logan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Logan:

Logan River Trail Race 5K Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1500 S 1000 W, Logan, UT

Description: Sol Speak Yoga invites you to join us for our first ever 5K race. We are so excited to be part of the Logan Urban Trail Racing Series. The race will follow the beautiful Logan River...

First Day Of School — Logan City School District Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 101 W Center St, Logan, UT

Leadership Luncheon - August 2021 Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:25 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 615 Riverwood Pkwy, Logan, UT

Leadership Luncheon Join us in hearing from Silvia Castro, Executive Director of the Suazo Business Center! TBD

Girls in Aviation Day Logan-Cache Airport 2021 Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 2500 North 900 West, Logan, UT 84321

Connect. Engage. Inspire. The motto of Women in Aviation International will help girls ages 8-18 to see and experience aviation careers.

Vintage Market Days® of Northern Utah Fall Market Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 450 South 500 West, Logan, UT 84321

Vintage Market Days® returns to the Cache County Fairgrounds September 16-18!