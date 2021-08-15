Portland calendar: What's coming up

Cancel
(PORTLAND, ME) Live events are coming to Portland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portland:

Plamere Plasma Fibroblast Training ONLINE DEMO ***Portland

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 65 West Commercial Street, ##107, Portland, ME 04101

Join our FREE online demo and learn all about Plamere Plasma treatments and the amazing benefits of joining Plamere Plasma Training Team!

Sunday Concert Series: Town Meeting

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 Washington Avenue, Portland, ME 04101

Join us as we welcome Town Meeting back to Maine Craft Distilling!

IXL Live - Portland, ME (Oct. 20)

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 157 High St, Portland, ME 04101

IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!

When Particles Collide with Bait Bag & Fon Fon Ru

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 375 Forest Avenue, Portland, ME 04101

When Particles Collide with Bait Bag & Fon Fon Ru

Sunset Beer and Oyster Cruise w/ Mast Landing Brewing

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Maine State Pier, Portland, ME 04101

Feel Good Portland presents a two-hour sunset beer and oyster cruise with Mast Landing on board the majestic Frances, a 74-ft sailboat.

Portland Post

Portland Post

Portland, ME
ABOUT

With Portland Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

