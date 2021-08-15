Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanford, NC

Sanford events coming soon

Posted by 
Sanford Updates
Sanford Updates
 7 days ago

(SANFORD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Sanford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sanford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMFNj_0bSNEHJk00

Terrarium Workshop

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 122 W Main St, Sanford, NC

Make your own terrarium! Bring your friends or a date and get creative! Admission is $40 per person (includes all materials). You can sign up online under the workshops menu or in person next time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNuqB_0bSNEHJk00

Sanford/LeeCounty Technical Review Committee (TRC)

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

The City of Sanford Directory 225 E Weatherspoon Street P.O. BOX 3729 Sanford, NC 27331 Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037nm0_0bSNEHJk00

NC Concealed Carry Class - Sanford

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1606 Westover Dr, Sanford, NC

Thank you for your interest in the North Carolina Concealed Carry Handgun Course. In today’s world the police can’t always be there to protect you. After taking this course you’ll leave with a...

Learn More

NEW SHOOTER HANDGUN (Evening due to heat) Aug 28th, 2021 - $100 / $135 with Ammo

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1606 Westover Dr, Sanford, NC

The New Shooter Handgun course is a 3 hour course is designed for someone who has no experience with a handgun and would like to learn the basics of shooting and maintenance. You will learn all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Hr2N_0bSNEHJk00

Temple Theatre: Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra featuring Sweet Megg with Chris Gelb

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 120 Carthage St, Sanford, NC

Sweet Megg is a New York City bred vocalist who performs a range of material steeped in the American traditions of jazz & blues. She is now based … Continue Reading »\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Sanford Updates

Sanford Updates

Sanford, NC
117
Followers
176
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, NC
Sanford, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy