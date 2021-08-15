Sanford events coming soon

(SANFORD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Sanford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sanford:

Terrarium Workshop Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 122 W Main St, Sanford, NC

Make your own terrarium! Bring your friends or a date and get creative! Admission is $40 per person (includes all materials). You can sign up online under the workshops menu or in person next time...

Sanford/LeeCounty Technical Review Committee (TRC) Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

The City of Sanford Directory 225 E Weatherspoon Street P.O. BOX 3729 Sanford, NC 27331 Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

NC Concealed Carry Class - Sanford Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1606 Westover Dr, Sanford, NC

Thank you for your interest in the North Carolina Concealed Carry Handgun Course. In today’s world the police can’t always be there to protect you. After taking this course you’ll leave with a...

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1606 Westover Dr, Sanford, NC

The New Shooter Handgun course is a 3 hour course is designed for someone who has no experience with a handgun and would like to learn the basics of shooting and maintenance. You will learn all...

Temple Theatre: Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra featuring Sweet Megg with Chris Gelb Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 120 Carthage St, Sanford, NC

Sweet Megg is a New York City bred vocalist who performs a range of material steeped in the American traditions of jazz & blues. She is now based … Continue Reading »

