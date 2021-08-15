Cancel
Cookeville, TN

Live events on the horizon in Cookeville

Cookeville Daily
 7 days ago

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Cookeville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cookeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HTow_0bSNEGR100

MNO: Progressive Dinner

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 32 W Broad St, Cookeville, TN

Join us for a Mom's Night Out Progressive Dinner! We are planning to meet up in downtown Cookeville (around the Depot Museum), and walk to the surrounding restaurants. Appetizers will be at Seven...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvuFV_0bSNEGR100

Cookie Decorating Class

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1225 S Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN

Ever wanted to learn how to use royal icing? Need a few hours out of the house to relax? Just love the beach and tasty cookies? Grab your girlfriends, grab your mom, come by yourself and decorate...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VSo2_0bSNEGR100

Sounds of Silo

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 118 W 1st St, Cookeville, TN

SUNDAY AT RED SILO - "The Sounds of Silo". LIVE music and cold Red Silo Beer. We open at 1 pm, the music starts soon after. August 29th line up: 2 - 3 pm - Amanda Jo 3 - 4 pm - Emily Stevens 4 - 5...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CKIe_0bSNEGR100

CIB Knoxville + CIB Nashville Joint Meet Up

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 580 Scott Ave, Cookeville, TN

Did someone say, “skatepark road trip?!...” 😃 CIB Knoxville and CIB Nashville are co-hosting a meet up to get together and shred the Parkview Skatepark in Cookeville, TN. 🛼 ***Please note that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynp3W_0bSNEGR100

THE WEDDING HOLY SPIRIT MEETINGS

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

The wedding Holy Spirit meetings reunion featuring: Pastor Mike McCoy, Pastor Richard Harris, Pastor Tim McLauchlin, Pastor Houston Jared, Pastor Nick Turner, and Pastor Danny Bever.

Cookeville Daily

With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

