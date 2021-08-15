State College calendar: Events coming up

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) State College is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the State College area:

Colt Ford State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801

September 22nd, 2021 ] This event is 18 and over

Emo Night at Stage West (State College) State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 420 East College Avenue, State College, PA 16801

Emo Night makes our debut at Stage West State College!

Freedom Youth Conference State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 200 Ellis Place, State College, PA 16801

Calling all youth from 6-12 Grade, for a weekend full of fun, food and, freedom.

Education Law Conference 2021 State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 60 Decibel Road, State College, PA 16801

Don't miss our annual Education Law Day; we're looking forward to seeing you!

[CP]2 Brand[Aid] Strategy Workshop 2021 State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 137 East Beaver Ave, State College, PA 16801

On Friday, August 27, [CP]2 members will meet at 3 Dots for an accelerated Strategy Workshop for Out of the Cold Centre Cty Please join us.