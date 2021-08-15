Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonburg, VA

Live events on the horizon in Harrisonburg

Posted by 
Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 7 days ago

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Harrisonburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Harrisonburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjiV5_0bSNEEfZ00

Adult Basketball Tournament

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 325 Cornerstone Ln, Harrisonburg, VA

The Horizons Edge Sports Campus is Virginia’s premier destination for sports tournaments and events, with 4 basketball courts under one roof! This 5v5 style basketball tournament has a three game...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRA5G_0bSNEEfZ00

Enrichment Event with Sara Wenger Shenk and Panel

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1552 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

This is an enrichment event geared for parents, youth ministers, and others, sponsored by Congregational Leadership.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWvPh_0bSNEEfZ00

Steer Final Weigh-In

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1044 Edom Rd, Harrisonburg, VA

Steer Final Weigh-In to be held Sunday, August 15th at the Shenandoah Livestock Sales at 4PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJ3uq_0bSNEEfZ00

Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg 2021

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Carrier Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

The festivities begin at 6 pm with dancing, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.  The show starts at 7 pm with a dance party to follow.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bsyie_0bSNEEfZ00

Red Cross FA/CPR/AED Class (Blended Format) - Harrisonburg VCE Office

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 965 Pleasant Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Red Cross FA/CPR/AED Class (Blended Format) - Harrisonburg VCE Office

Learn More

Comments / 0

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg, VA
65
Followers
183
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance Party#Congregational Leadership#Sun Nov 11#Red Cross Fa#Harrisonburg Vce Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy