Live events on the horizon in Harrisonburg

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Harrisonburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Harrisonburg area:

Adult Basketball Tournament Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 325 Cornerstone Ln, Harrisonburg, VA

The Horizons Edge Sports Campus is Virginia’s premier destination for sports tournaments and events, with 4 basketball courts under one roof! This 5v5 style basketball tournament has a three game...

Enrichment Event with Sara Wenger Shenk and Panel Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1552 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

This is an enrichment event geared for parents, youth ministers, and others, sponsored by Congregational Leadership.

Steer Final Weigh-In Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1044 Edom Rd, Harrisonburg, VA

Steer Final Weigh-In to be held Sunday, August 15th at the Shenandoah Livestock Sales at 4PM.

Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg 2021 Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Carrier Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

The festivities begin at 6 pm with dancing, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. The show starts at 7 pm with a dance party to follow.

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 965 Pleasant Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Red Cross FA/CPR/AED Class (Blended Format) - Harrisonburg VCE Office