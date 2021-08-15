Cancel
Live events coming up in Lebanon

Lebanon Daily
Lebanon Daily
 7 days ago

(LEBANON, PA) Lebanon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lebanon:

TIME CHANGE!!! PFH 1st Annual Golf Tournament

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2399 Quentin Rd, Lebanon, PA

TIME CHANGE!! Due to a scheduling mistake, PFH has been asked to move our tournament to the morning (Registration at 7am; Shotgun Start at 7:30am). See our attached flyer for entry and sponsorship...

Gem Miners Jubilee

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon, PA

70 Vendors + outdoor tail-gate area. Exhibition of beads, fine jewelry, gems, minerals, fossils, gift & craft items. Hourly & grand door prizes. Air conditioned & ventilated show halls. Free...

Rhyne & Casey @Snitz

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Rhyne & Casey @Snitz is on Facebook. To connect with Rhyne & Casey @Snitz, join Facebook today.

4-H Horse Show

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon, PA

For more information contact Tom Jones or Martha Gregory at 717-270-4391 or tjones1739@comcast.net.

Learn More
Cheyenne @ Lebanon VFW Post 23

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Cheyenne @ Lebanon VFW Post 23 is on Facebook. To connect with Cheyenne @ Lebanon VFW Post 23, join Facebook today.

With Lebanon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

