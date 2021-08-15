Live events coming up in Lebanon

(LEBANON, PA) Lebanon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lebanon:

TIME CHANGE!!! PFH 1st Annual Golf Tournament Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2399 Quentin Rd, Lebanon, PA

TIME CHANGE!! Due to a scheduling mistake, PFH has been asked to move our tournament to the morning (Registration at 7am; Shotgun Start at 7:30am). See our attached flyer for entry and sponsorship...

Gem Miners Jubilee Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon, PA

70 Vendors + outdoor tail-gate area. Exhibition of beads, fine jewelry, gems, minerals, fossils, gift & craft items. Hourly & grand door prizes. Air conditioned & ventilated show halls. Free...

Rhyne & Casey @Snitz Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Rhyne & Casey @Snitz is on Facebook. To connect with Rhyne & Casey @Snitz, join Facebook today.

4-H Horse Show Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon, PA

For more information contact Tom Jones or Martha Gregory at 717-270-4391 or tjones1739@comcast.net.

Cheyenne @ Lebanon VFW Post 23 Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Cheyenne @ Lebanon VFW Post 23 is on Facebook. To connect with Cheyenne @ Lebanon VFW Post 23, join Facebook today.