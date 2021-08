Coming soon: Meridian events

(MERIDIAN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Meridian calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meridian area:

Zach Williams Rescue Story | The Tour Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2320 8th St, Meridian, MS 39301

Come experience songs from Zach Williams’ latest album, Rescue Story with We The Kingdom and Cain

Youth Sunday Night Gathering Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 903 23rd Ave, Meridian, MS

Middle and High School youth will meet together from 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

MCC FOUNDATION TRAVEL TO MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 910 Hwy 19 N, Meridian, MS

MCC FOUNDATION TRAVEL TO MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN. Join us for a fun trip and get ready to step back in time! The MCC Foundation Travel group is currently offering a trip to Mackinac Island in...

Volleyball Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 544 Lindley Rd, Meridian, MS

The Lamar (Meridian, MS) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Simpson Academy (Mendenhall, MS) on Thursday, August 26 @ 6p.

FUNSAR w/ SARTECH II Evaluation Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This registration is NON- Mississippi Task Force Members only. If you are a Task Force Member please register on our main webpage located @