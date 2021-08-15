Cancel
Gadsden, AL

Live events on the horizon in Gadsden

Gadsden News Watch
Gadsden News Watch
 7 days ago

(GADSDEN, AL) Live events are coming to Gadsden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gadsden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSmUG_0bSNEB1O00

Attalla Farmer's Market

Gadsden, AL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: N 5th St & Locust St, Gadsden, AL

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 3 - September 30, 2021Thursdays, 12PM - 5PMLocation: 400 5th Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtQks_0bSNEB1O00

Mike Farris in Concert/Catalyst Date Night (Sat) & Recovery Concert (Sun)

Gadsden, AL

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1707 Reid Circle, Gadsden, AL 35903

Catalyst wants you to experience a weekend of hope & entertainment! Saturday is Date Night/Sunday is a Recovery Concert by Mike Farris!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxXQ3_0bSNEB1O00

Sip & See Posture Analysis with Dr. Jazma

Gadsden, AL

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 420 South 4th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

Sip & See Posture Analysis with Dr. Jazma networking event with movement experts in multiple disciplines.

ABOUT

With Gadsden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

