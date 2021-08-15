Cancel
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury calendar: Coming events

Salisbury Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SALISBURY, MD) Live events are coming to Salisbury.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salisbury:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmcyQ_0bSNE9LB00

Adulting 101: Healthy Habits

Salisbury, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

August 18 @ 1:00 PM - Healthy Habits [Presented by Community Health Advocate, Ellen Willinghan] ADULTING IS HARD! Come explore interesting topics with real people. EXAMPLES OF SOME COURSES...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4Uha_0bSNE9LB00

Puppy Three - with Nancy Weller (by invitation only)

Salisbury, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:20 AM

Address: 31663 Winterplace Pkwy, Salisbury, MD

Dog & Handler Team - 6 weeks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DfV3_0bSNE9LB00

2021 Wicomico Fair Queen Pageant

Salisbury, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6737 Blue Ribbon Rd, Salisbury, MD

The Miss Delmarva Pageant is proud to present the 2021 Wicomico County Fair Queen Pageant. We will be crowning 6 Queens this year! Also check out other Festivals in Salisbury

Puppy one - ages 10-16 weeks at start of class with Laura Hummel

Salisbury, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:20 PM

Address: 31663 Winterplace Pkwy, Salisbury, MD

Dog & Handler Team - 6 weeks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBETM_0bSNE9LB00

Lash extensions training

Salisbury, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

This 1 Day course provides studnets with 1. Lash certification 2. Basic technique and safety in the lash industry 3. Start up Kit (up to 15 people) 4.How to properly brand & market 5.Sanitation...

